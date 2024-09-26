Ergo Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $61.39 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. Ergo has a market cap of $61.39 million and $338,991.31 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001212 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,226.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $354.81 or 0.00543964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008933 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00104690 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00253436 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00031009 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00035642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00079227 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,644,260 coins and its circulating supply is 77,645,268 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.