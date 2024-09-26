The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a growth of 245.3% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 67.6 days.
The Swatch Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SWGNF remained flat at $39.23 during trading hours on Thursday. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $52.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88.
The Swatch Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Swatch Group
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.