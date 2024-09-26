The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a growth of 245.3% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 67.6 days.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGNF remained flat at $39.23 during trading hours on Thursday. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $52.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

