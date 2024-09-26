UMA (UMA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19.23 Million

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. One UMA token can currently be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00003694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $199.11 million and $19.23 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UMA has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 121,019,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,646,910 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

