ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.51 million and $88.78 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008933 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00104690 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011142 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000076 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

