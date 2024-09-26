Neutrino USD (USDN) Tops One Day Volume of $261.03

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $261.03 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 408,891,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,624,026 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

