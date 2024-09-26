Blast (BLAST) Price Hits $0.0106 on Top Exchanges

Blast (BLAST) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 26th. Blast has a market capitalization of $216.99 million and approximately $46.29 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blast token can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Blast has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blast Token Profile

Blast launched on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,447,256,371 tokens. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 20,429,479,712.106796 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.0100442 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $43,683,863.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blast using one of the exchanges listed above.

