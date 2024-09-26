Xponance Inc. Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ares Management by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Ares Management by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ares Management by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 23,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Ares Management by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 33,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Ares Management by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,617,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $1,930,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 376,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,162,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 12,500 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $1,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 376,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,162,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.05, for a total transaction of $10,728,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 604,316 shares of company stock valued at $87,718,000 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ARES opened at $158.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.69 and its 200-day moving average is $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $158.50.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

