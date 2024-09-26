Xponance Inc. Trims Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,028 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Textron by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Textron by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Textron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Textron in the second quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Textron by 18.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 223,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $85.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.22. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.13 and a 1-year high of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

