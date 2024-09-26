Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.38% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $48,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $275.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.11. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $276.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

