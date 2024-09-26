Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 23,304 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $49,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $91.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $159.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.27.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

