Bank of Montreal Can Has $46.63 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,682 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of CoStar Group worth $46,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,808,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,759,000 after buying an additional 982,837 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,414,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,987,000 after buying an additional 796,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,692,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,451,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,322,615,000 after buying an additional 541,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $73.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

