Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,085 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $45,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,965. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PEG opened at $88.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $88.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

