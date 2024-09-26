Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,671 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.12% of Electronic Arts worth $44,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 785.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 709,837 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $97,113,000 after acquiring an additional 356,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,209 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $219,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $219,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,570 shares of company stock worth $3,621,343 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. Wedbush increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

Get Our Latest Report on EA

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $141.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.