Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 292,393 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 383.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,393 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.05% of Dell Technologies worth $51,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after buying an additional 25,117 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 114.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,138,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $120.17 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.34. The stock has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,007,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,595,745. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

