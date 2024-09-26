Bank of Montreal Can Sells 359,548 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,031,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,548 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $52,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The company has a market cap of $136.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

