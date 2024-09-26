Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.31% of Avery Dennison worth $57,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 227,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.2 %

AVY opened at $218.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $165.21 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price objective (down previously from $254.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVY

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $2,129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $64,745,870.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,087 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.