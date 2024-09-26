Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,153,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368,977 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $63,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Xcel Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $64.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.15.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

