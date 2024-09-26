Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 209,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of Verisk Analytics worth $57,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $265.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.32 and a 12-month high of $287.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

