Bank of Montreal Can Has $63.40 Million Stock Holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,793 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.20% of Flutter Entertainment worth $63,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLUT. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.80.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $239.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.69. Flutter Entertainment plc has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $252.84.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

