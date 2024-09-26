Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 138,057 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,910,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,057 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $61,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 357,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,613 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 413,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,839,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.82.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

