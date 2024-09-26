iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,899 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $58,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 119,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $118.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.83. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $119.11.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

