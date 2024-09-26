Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,750,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 101,832 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $63,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

