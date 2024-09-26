Short Interest in Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Increases By 1,500.0%

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Trigano Stock Performance

TGNOF stock remained flat at $120.00 during trading on Thursday. Trigano has a 1 year low of $120.00 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.69.

Trigano Company Profile

Trigano SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles for individuals and professionals in Europe. It offers camping cars, caravans, motorhomes, trailers, and outdoor habitats. The company also provides mobiles homes, spare parts, and accessories, as well as leisure financing services.

