Short Interest in Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Increases By 1,500.0%

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.
Trigano Stock Performance
TGNOF stock remained flat at $120.00 during trading on Thursday. Trigano has a 1 year low of $120.00 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.69.
Trigano Company Profile
