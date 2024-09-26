Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 13,287,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 8,642,361 shares.The stock last traded at $12.14 and had previously closed at $11.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Daiwa America downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 728.9% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.