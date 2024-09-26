Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $892.66 and last traded at $895.36. 19,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 104,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $927.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $833.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $706.74.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,709,000 after buying an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.