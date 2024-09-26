Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Down 85.0% in September

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SPVNF remained flat at $0.09 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,525. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.
Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile
