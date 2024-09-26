Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Down 85.0% in September

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SPVNF remained flat at $0.09 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,525. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR, includes VR8181, VR8050, VR8200 and VR8300 chips to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

