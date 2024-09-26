Short Interest in Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Increases By 200.0%

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Spearmint Resources Price Performance
Shares of Spearmint Resources stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. 103,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,303. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Spearmint Resources has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.
Spearmint Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spearmint Resources
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Spearmint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spearmint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.