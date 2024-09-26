Short Interest in Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Increases By 200.0%

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Spearmint Resources stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. 103,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,303. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Spearmint Resources has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, lithium, palladium, copper, nickel, cesium, vanadium, and other mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the McGee Lithium Clay Deposit, Elon Lithium Brine Project that covers an area of approximately 3,164 acres, and Green Clay Lithium Project that covers an area of approximately 2,004 acres located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

