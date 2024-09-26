Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.06. 1,393,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,485,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JOBY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,724,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,039,971.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $37,399.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,639.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,724,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,039,971.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,615 shares of company stock worth $1,762,283. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 25.0% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

