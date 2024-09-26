Short Interest in Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Declines By 97.1%

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sandfire Resources America Trading Down 1.3 %

Sandfire Resources America stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,895. Sandfire Resources America has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

Sandfire Resources America Company Profile

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

