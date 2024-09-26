Short Interest in Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Declines By 97.1%

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sandfire Resources America Trading Down 1.3 %
Sandfire Resources America stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,895. Sandfire Resources America has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.
Sandfire Resources America Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sandfire Resources America
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.