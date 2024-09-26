Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SVNLY stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.19. 108,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,269. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

