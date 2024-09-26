Short Interest in South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Expands By 518.1%

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, an increase of 518.1% from the August 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SOUHY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of South32 to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

South32 Stock Performance

South32 Increases Dividend

Shares of SOUHY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.68. 26,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,212. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.02.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

