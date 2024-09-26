Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Suncorp Group Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of SNMCY traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.46. 317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. Suncorp Group has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

Suncorp Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.2734 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncorp Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

