Short Interest in Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Drops By 82.9%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Siemens Energy Price Performance

SMNEY traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 36,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,312. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. Siemens Energy has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $38.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMNEY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Siemens Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Siemens Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Siemens Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Siemens Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

