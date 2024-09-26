Short Interest in Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Drops By 75.0%

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sturgis Bancorp Stock Performance

STBI remained flat at $17.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.42. Sturgis Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Sturgis Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Sturgis Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

