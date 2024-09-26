Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Short Interest Update

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 385.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Down 0.2 %

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.10. 1,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.52. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $47.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.37.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2681 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

