Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Up 627.4% in September

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,500 shares, a growth of 627.4% from the August 31st total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 765,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sysmex Stock Performance

Shares of SSMXY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.16. 27,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.19. Sysmex has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $29.78.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $718.13 million during the quarter. Sysmex had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 10.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysmex will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

