Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 181.5% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sonova stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $69.78. 224,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.47. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $45.54 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sonova to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

