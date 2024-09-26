Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 196.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Swiss Re Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS SSREY traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $34.97. 25,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,520. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Our Latest Report on Swiss Re

Swiss Re Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.