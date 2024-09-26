PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price Up 0.6%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $170.81 and last traded at $170.41. 1,239,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,458,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.53.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,231,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.