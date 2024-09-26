SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Up 1%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $4.94. Approximately 4,110,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 35,785,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 93.28% and a negative net margin of 195.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 659,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,303.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 63,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $312,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,311,808.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 659,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,303.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 535,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,644 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 16.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,655,000 after buying an additional 2,226,471 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,238 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SoundHound AI by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 479,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 563.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 409,917 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

