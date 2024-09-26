Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading Down 0.6%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $335.52 and last traded at $338.56. Approximately 620,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,173,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $340.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $20,698,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,854,924.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,075 shares of company stock valued at $154,029,567 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,065,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,489,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 255.8% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,003 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

