Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.82 and last traded at $73.09. 3,750,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 12,446,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $110,805.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,194.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $439,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,311,380.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $110,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,194.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,878,785. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,805,000 after buying an additional 468,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,158,601,000 after acquiring an additional 185,479 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,676 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.