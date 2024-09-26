SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Short Interest Update

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,000 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the August 31st total of 215,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

SSPPF stock remained flat at $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

