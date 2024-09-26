Short Interest in Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Grows By 70.3%

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shoprite Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SRGHY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.10. 841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. Shoprite has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $18.10.

Shoprite Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1787 per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Shoprite’s previous dividend of $0.10. Shoprite’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

About Shoprite

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetics, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment products; and electrical and household appliances.

