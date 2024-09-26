Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 417 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $97.50 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.16 and a 200-day moving average of $94.93.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

