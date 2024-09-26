Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 7,565 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 50,834 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth $1,802,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,415,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 314,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.09.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $130.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 2.04. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $132.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.45.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 180.68%. The company had revenue of $443.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

About FTAI Aviation

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

