Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. MP Materials accounts for approximately 0.9% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.22% of MP Materials worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 153,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 3,803.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 15.9% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.79 and a beta of 2.22. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on MP. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MP Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 30,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,249. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

