Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 3,701 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 138.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,374 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $215.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

