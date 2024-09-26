Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 45,295 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 247.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,295 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,288,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after acquiring an additional 269,925 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.47. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

