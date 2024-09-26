Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of International Seaways worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 8,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $51,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,175.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $245,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,079.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $51,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,175.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $660,990 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.29.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.13). International Seaways had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 50.70%. The company had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. International Seaways’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.49%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Stories

